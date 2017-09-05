Think tanks: religious strife risks future Myanmar violence

BANGKOK — Two new reports suggest that violence in western Myanmar fueled by tensions between Buddhists and ethnic Rohingya Muslims reflects and reinforces broader anti-Muslim sentiment in the country and could result in more violence elsewhere.

The International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based think-tank , said in a report on Buddhism and Politics in Myanmar that the crisis triggered by Rohingya attacks on police posts and massive retaliation by the army has boosted anti-Muslim sentiment nationwide, opening the possibility of even more communal violence. It says Buddhist nationalists who preach against Muslims have significant support in the overwhelmingly Buddhist nation.