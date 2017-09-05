Think tanks: religious strife risks future Myanmar violence
BANGKOK — Two new reports suggest that violence in western Myanmar fueled by tensions between Buddhists and ethnic Rohingya Muslims reflects and reinforces broader anti-Muslim sentiment in the country and could result in more violence elsewhere.
A separate report by Burma Human Rights Network charges that Muslims throughout the country, not just the Rohingya in Rakhine state, face increasing harassment and their stigmatization could also beget more violence.