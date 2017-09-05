Trump ends ‘DREAMers’ program, putting 800,000 at risk for deportation

WASHINGTON—Putting hundreds of thousands of people at risk of deportation and triggering a furious political battle, U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to eliminate a Barack Obama program that protects young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Tuesday.

Trump’s decision jeopardizes the futures of 800,000 people, many of whom are university students or professionals familiar with no other country and largely indistinguishable from their American-born peers.

The decision is certain to set off an emotional and prolonged fight, with the sympathetic and activist-minded “DREAMers” stuck in the middle. They began protesting on Tuesday even before Sessions’s announcement, with hundreds gathering outside the White House and others participating in a fast at the Capitol.

Sessions said Obama had offered an unconstitutional “executive amnesty” to people he described as “mostly adult illegal aliens.” Obama, he said, had showed “disrespect” for the wishes of Congress in implementing “an open-ended circumvention of immigration laws.”

“We are people of compassion and we are people of law. But there is nothing compassionate about the failure to enforce immigration laws,” said Sessions, a staunch opponent of the program.

Sessions, who implied with no evidence that the program puts Americans at risk of crime and terrorism, said there would be a “wind-down process” to allow Congress to pass legislation before the program disappears. But he provided few details and took no questions, leaving the DREAMers anxious and uncertain about their fate.

Administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters earlier that people currently enrolled in the program will be able to continue working until their two-year work permits expire. People whose permits expire over the next six months, but none of the others, will be allowed to apply for a two-year renewal.

That means about a quarter of enrollees may be granted renewals. The other three-quarters will have their permits expire unless Congress acts.

The officials said the DREAMers would not be treated as a priority for deportation — but that they would be treated like all others in the country illegally, which means they would face the risk of deportation at all times. Many DREAMers have expressed concern that the addresses and biographical information they gave to Obama’s government to enroll in the program would now be used by Trump’s government to locate and evict them.

Trump stopped short of his campaign promise to immediately terminate the Obama program, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). His move to phase out the program rather than dump it — which gives him a theoretical opening to change his mind later — may not fully satisfy anti-immigration activists.

But Trump’s move is also a betrayal of his words to DACA enrollees as president. In April, he told the Associated Press that the DREAMers should “rest easy.” In February, he said he would “deal with DACA with heart,” calling DREAMers “some absolutely incredible kids.”

The decision puts new pressure on the Republican-controlled Congress, which has struggled to pass any kind of major legislation, to take some sort of action on a particularly delicate issue. Though party leaders have denounced DACA as improper, some of its senior officials have expressed a desire to protect the DREAmers.

“These are kids who know no other country, who were brought here by their parents and don’t know another home. And so I really do believe there that there needs to be a legislative solution,” House Speaker Paul Ryan told a Wisconsin radio station last week.

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Trump wrote: “Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!”

Obama created DACA in 2012 after Republicans thwarted his attempts to pass a comprehensive immigration reform law. The program allowed people who came to the U.S. illegally before their 16th birthday, were enrolled in high school or had graduated, and had no felony convictions to pay $495 to apply for protection from deportation and renewable two-year work permits.

The DREAMers, named for the so-far-unsuccessful DREAM Act legislation that would grant them legal residency, described the program as life-changing.

DACA allowed them to earn the professional jobs, elite educations and driver’s licenses unavailable to most of their parents, and it afforded them a feeling of freedom they say has improved their overall health. Trump’s move could force them back into the shadows, consigning them to under-the-table cash jobs and a constant fear of apprehension.

Numerous big-business chief executives urged Trump to retain DACA.

“To reverse course now and deport these individuals is contrary to fundamental American principles and the best interests of our country,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement.

DREAMers are viewed more favourably than other unauthorized immigrants, since they are widely seen to be morally innocent. Polls suggest that even a majority of Republicans have believed that the DREAMers should be allowed to stay in the country.

In a Morning Consult poll in April, 48 per cent of Republican voters said they should be granted citizenship, 24 per cent said they should be allowed to stay, and 22 per cent said they should be deported.

That anti-immigration minority, however, is especially active in Republican politics, and many party legislators fear angering this part of their base.