2 men found guilty in brutal slaying of Aboriginal woman

SYDNEY, Australia — A jury has convicted two men in connection with the brutal slaying of an Aboriginal woman who bled to death on a remote beach following a violent sexual assault.

After a five-week trial at Coffs Harbour Supreme Court, a jury took less than one hour on Wednesday to convict Adrian Attwater of manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault in the 2011 death of Lynette Daley. His co-defendant, Paul Maris, was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault and hindering the discovery of evidence.

Daley's death horrified Australians and exposed the nation's deep racial divide.