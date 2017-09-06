Attorney: 'Cautiously optimistic' in clergy sex abuse talks

HAGATNA, Guam — Pre-mediation talks to discuss settling the more than 100 cases alleging child sex abuse by Guam clergy and others related to the church have begun.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2eFvBVz ) those attending the talks, which started Monday in Honolulu, say if the parties do not agree to written mediation protocols, formal mediation talks might not happen as planned in October, and the cases could go to trial.

The parties have yet to agree on whether retired Oregon Judge Michael Hogan should serve as the mediator.

Hawaii-based attorney Randall L.K.M. Rosenberg says he is "cautiously optimistic." Rosenberg is working with Guam attorney Anthony Perez and other U.S. lawyers to represent nine clergy sex abuse plaintiffs.