Big Bone Lick visitor centre updates completed

UNION, Ky. — A four-year project to update the visitor centre at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site has been completed.

The Kentucky Enquirer reports the public will have the chance to see all the updates at a reception Thursday where Kentucky Parks Commissioner Donnie Holland and Glenn Storrs, head of vertebrate paleontology at Cincinnati Museum Center, will speak about the project.

The updates included adding an exhibit that covers the history of the area, from about 488 million years ago through present day; an exhibit about ancient bison and an exhibit that contains a skeletal reconstruction of a Harlan's ground sloth in a display that includes a tibia found at the park.