'Boomer and Carton' radio host Craig Carton arrested

NEW YORK — Authorities say New York sports radio host Craig Carton faces fraud charges for engaging in a ticket-selling scam after accumulating gambling debts.

Conspiracy and securities fraud charges were unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday against the host of WFAN-AM's "Boomer and Carton" show.

In a civil case, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Carton in mid-2016 solicited investments in ticket reselling enterprises after he accrued millions of dollars' worth of gambling-related debts.

The 48-year-old Carton, who lives in Manhattan, has hosted the sports-themed radio program broadcast on WFAN since 2007 with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason.

Carton was not on the air Wednesday. It was unclear who will represent Carton in court.