Brazil declares end to yellow fever outbreak that killed 261

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Health Ministry has declared an end to a yellow fever outbreak that killed more 250 people over the past nine months.

The ministry said Wednesday that the last case of the mosquito-borne disease was in June. In total, 777 people were infected, of whom 261 died.

The outbreak was highly unusual in a country that typically sees a handful of cases each year. The disease also occurred in areas not previously considered at risk and where vaccination rates were low.