Charlottesville council votes to move 2nd Confederate statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Charlottesville City Council in Virginia has voted to remove a second Confederate monument from a public park.

Local news outlets report the council's vote Tuesday night on the statue of Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson was unanimous. It comes weeks after a white nationalist rally in the city descended into violence.

The rally was sparked in part by the city's decision earlier this year to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The council had initially planned to leave the Jackson statue in place but reconsidered in light of the violence.