Cops: Man who robbed Pittsburgh-area bank hired jitney

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Police in western Pennsylvania say a man who robbed a Pittsburgh-area bank hired a jitney, which was pulled over by authorities who followed the vehicle using a tracking device placed in the stolen money.

Allegheny County police say 28-year-old Christian Moore robbed the First National Bank in Homestead about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Moore ran to a jitney stand after handing a teller a note demanding money. County police say Homestead officers followed the jitney and stopped it in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighbourhood , arresting Moore and finding the money and a gun.

The jitney driver told police she didn't know Moore had committed a crime before hiring her for a ride.

She says Moore told police she "had nothing to do with it, so that was cool of him."