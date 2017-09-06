Court agrees to stop jailing poor over unpaid fines

NEW ORLEANS — A final settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit filed over a Louisiana city's jailing of poor people who fail to pay fines.

The settlement requires the Bogalusa City Court and Judge Robert Black to determine whether failure to pay a penalty is intentional. And it says a defendant cannot be jailed for being unable to pay.

The Southern Poverty Law Center's 2016 lawsuit was officially dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in New Orleans. The lawsuit said criminal defendants were routinely jailed when they were unable to pay fines for minor traffic or misdemeanour offences .

Bogalusa is 75 miles north of New Orleans.