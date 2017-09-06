Danish queen's husband Henrik is suffering from dementia
COPENHAGEN — The Danish royal household says the husband of Queen Margrethe is suffering from dementia.
The palace says the 83-year-old French-born Prince Henrik had undergone a medical examination at Copenhagen's university hospital. The palace said Wednesday that doctors concluded "the extent of the cognitive failure is greater than expected" for the prince, adding it can lead to changes in
Henrik last month caused a stir by saying he won't be buried next to the monarch in a specially designed sarcophagus.
The prince, who retired from public life last year, has long complained that he did not become king instead of his wife when she acceded to the throne in 1972. A change in the Danish Constitution 19 years earlier had allowed female succession.
