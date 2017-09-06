Danish queen's husband Henrik is suffering from dementia

COPENHAGEN — The Danish royal household says the husband of Queen Margrethe is suffering from dementia.

The palace says the 83-year-old French-born Prince Henrik had undergone a medical examination at Copenhagen's university hospital. The palace said Wednesday that doctors concluded "the extent of the cognitive failure is greater than expected" for the prince, adding it can lead to changes in behaviour , reactions, judgment and emotions.

Henrik last month caused a stir by saying he won't be buried next to the monarch in a specially designed sarcophagus.