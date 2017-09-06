Erdogan: EU must make up its mind on Turkey's membership
ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has renewed his call on the European Union to make its up mind on whether it wants to continue or end membership talks with his country, angered by a political debate in Germany that
Erdogan said Wednesday he would not allow his country to become an "appetizer" for elections in European nations.
Erdogan said: "Either they will keep their promise and open the path of the membership process ... or they need to say 'we don't want to continue on the path with Turkey.'"
In a political debate ahead of this month's elections, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Turkey was departing from democratic practices at "breakneck speed," while her main opponent, Martin Schulz, said he would end Turkey's membership talks.
