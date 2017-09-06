Execution set for Georgia man who killed his sister-in-law

ATLANTA — A Georgia death row inmate convicted of killing his sister-in-law 27 years ago is set for execution later this month.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Gregory C. Dozier on Wednesday said Keith Leroy Tharpe is scheduled to die Sept. 26 at the state prison in Jackson. The 59-year-old inmate was convicted in the Sept. 25, 1990 shooting death of Jaquelyn Freeman.

A Georgia Supreme Court case summary says Tharpe stopped his estranged wife and her sister-in-law as they drove to work and ordered them out of the car. He then took Freeman to the rear of his vehicle and killed her.