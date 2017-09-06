Fairbanks Museum renovates popular planetarium

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. — The Fairbanks Museum in Vermont is renovating its planetarium this week.

The Caledonian Record reports (http://bit.ly/2xOt6Zc ) the Lyman Spitzer Jr. Planetarium will be closed this week for a series of upgrades. Planetarium director Oliver Ames says staffers will perform lighting maintenance and examine old telescopes in the hopes that they can be used again.

Museum executive director Adam Kane says the planetarium is essential to the St. Johnsbury museum. Thousands of visitors have enjoyed the planetarium since it was added in 1961. The room debuted a state-of-the-art digital projection system in 2012.

A new show called "Explore Dark Matter: Phantom of the Universe" will be featured at the planetarium when it reopens on Monday.

