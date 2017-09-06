German mayor resigns after dispute over 'Hitler bell'

BERLIN — A small-town mayor in Germany is resigning following outrage over comments he made suggesting that the Nazi period wasn't all bad.

Roland Becker, the mayor of Herxheim am Berg, said in a statement Wednesday that he considered himself the victim in a dispute over a so-called 'Hitler bell' hanging in the town church.

The bell carries the inscription "Everything for the Fatherland - Adolf Hitler" above a Nazi swastika. Such bells were widespread during the Nazi era but most were removed after the war. It's unclear why Herxheim's bell remained in the Protestant church to this day.