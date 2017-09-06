German police investigating after tomatoes thrown at Merkel

BERLIN — German police say they're investigating who threw two tomatoes at Chancellor Angela Merkel during an election campaign event in the southwestern city of Heidelberg.

Police spokesman David Faulhaber told The Associated Press on Wednesday the tomatoes came from a group of hecklers on the sidelines. Witnesses Tuesday said they had been yelling things like "hypocrite" and "traitor to the people" in apparent criticism of Merkel's migrant policies.

The dpa news agency reported one tomato glanced off Merkel's hip, while one slightly splattered the moderator standing next to her. Merkel reacted calmly, offering the moderator a tissue.

Faulhaber says police are now investigating against persons unknown on suspicion of attempted bodily harm and attempted property damage.