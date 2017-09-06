Greece bans protests during French president's visit
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities have issued a ban on protests in central Athens during an upcoming visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.
The police said the 17-hour ban would start at 7:00 a.m. (0400GMT) Thursday, hours ahead of a two-day visit by Macron to the Greek capital.
Greece considers France to be a key ally in its efforts to try and ease harsh conditions of its international bailout agreements, and as a counterweight to fiscally hawkish Germany.
More than 2,000 police officers will be on duty for the Macron visit. They began imposing road closures across parts of Athens late Wednesday.
No major protests had been planned against the French president. But late Wednesday, protesters threw paint at the French Institute building near the city