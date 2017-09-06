Greece bans protests during French president's visit

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities have issued a ban on protests in central Athens during an upcoming visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The police said the 17-hour ban would start at 7:00 a.m. (0400GMT) Thursday, hours ahead of a two-day visit by Macron to the Greek capital.

Greece considers France to be a key ally in its efforts to try and ease harsh conditions of its international bailout agreements, and as a counterweight to fiscally hawkish Germany.

More than 2,000 police officers will be on duty for the Macron visit. They began imposing road closures across parts of Athens late Wednesday.