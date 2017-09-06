Greek island ferry hits quay on Sifnos, 2 passengers hurt

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities say two people were lightly injured when a high-speed ferry carrying nearly 200 passengers hit a quay on the Aegean Sea island of Sifnos.

A coast guard statement says the Seajet II was damaged during the collision Wednesday morning. The vessel had been due to call at several ports in the Cyclades island group after leaving Greece's main port of Piraeus.

The coast guard said all 196 passengers on board were able to disembark on Sifnos.