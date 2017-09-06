Group calls for Indonesia gov't to investigate raid on women

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A rights group is calling on the Indonesian government to immediately investigate a raid by police and village leaders that forced 12 women described as lesbians out of their community.

Human Rights Watch says Wednesday that the Sept. 2 raid and eviction in West Java province's Tugu Jaya village violated rights to privacy, non-discrimination and basic due process.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Muslim-majority Indonesia, but anti-gay discrimination has increased since early 2016 when officials began calling for society to reject LGBT individuals.