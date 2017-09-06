Harvard Law memorial honours slaves owned by school's founder
A
A
Share via Email
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard Law School has installed a memorial
The large stone memorial's plaque says it
It also says, "May we pursue the highest ideals of law and justice in their memory."
The school was founded in 1817 with money from Isaac Royall Jr., whose wealth came from slave
Law dean John Manning said at Tuesday's unveiling that "to be true to our complicated history, we must also shine a light on what we are not proud of."
The school last year abandoned a shield modeled after Royall's family crest after students protested.