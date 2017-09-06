Judge dismisses sex assault lawsuit against Brown University

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit brought against Brown University by a student from another college, who said her rights were violated when she was allegedly raped by three Brown football players.

The judge on Wednesday said the woman, who attended Providence College, cannot bring a Title IX sex discrimination lawsuit against the Ivy League university because she's not a student there.

The lawsuit says Brown failed to complete a disciplinary investigation after the alleged 2013 attack. The Massachusetts woman said she felt forced to withdraw from Providence College because she feared for her safety in Providence.

Her lawyer didn't immediately respond to an email.