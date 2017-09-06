Kenya: Teenager investigated for arson, murder in dorm fire
NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan court has given police seven days to hold a teenager being investigated for arson and murder following a fire in a school dormitory that killed nine of her classmates.
Magistrate Theresa Nyangene on Wednesday granted the request by the director of public prosecutions.
The teen was arrested after the fire razed the dormitory at the Moi Girls School in the capital, Nairobi. Ten other students were injured.
