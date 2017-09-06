News / World

Kenya: Teenager investigated for arson, murder in dorm fire

A student gestures as she stands with others, following a fire at the Moi Girls High School in Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Seven girls died early Saturday when a fire gutted their dormitory at a high school in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, the country's education minister said. The cause of the fire was unknown, Fred Matiangi said. Moi Girls High School will be closed for two weeks to allow for investigations. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan court has given police seven days to hold a teenager being investigated for arson and murder following a fire in a school dormitory that killed nine of her classmates.

Magistrate Theresa Nyangene on Wednesday granted the request by the director of public prosecutions.

The teen was arrested after the fire razed the dormitory at the Moi Girls School in the capital, Nairobi. Ten other students were injured.

