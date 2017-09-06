Man sentenced to life as juvenile to be eligible for parole
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man convicted of killing a woman when he was just 13 is set to be paroled.
A judge ordered 39-year-old Ricardo Cruz eligible for parole following a resentencing hearing on Tuesday in Lancaster. Cruz was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Debbie Rivera in 1992.
A 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling deemed life sentences against juveniles as unconstitutional. Lancaster County President Judge Dennis Reinaker ordered a new sentence of 25 years to life.
Because Cruz has served more than 25 years in prison, he's automatically eligible for parole.
A parole hearing on Cruz's new sentence hasn't been scheduled.