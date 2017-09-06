Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead gains on Wall Street

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Energy companies led U.S. stocks mostly higher in midday trading as the market recouped some of its losses from a day earlier.

Several big retailers were also among the gainers Wednesday. Home Depot climbed 1.8 per cent .

Travel companies including United Airlines and Expedia were falling.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,461.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 47 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 21,800. The Nasdaq composite slipped 5 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,369.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.

Banks rose more than the rest of the market early Wednesday. Those stocks had led the way down the day before.

Goldman Sachs rose 1.1 per cent in the first few minutes of trading.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,463.