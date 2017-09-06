Markets Right Now: Energy stocks lead gains on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Energy companies led U.S. stocks mostly higher in midday trading as the market recouped some of its losses from a day earlier.
Several big retailers were also among the gainers Wednesday. Home Depot climbed 1.8
Travel companies including United Airlines and Expedia were falling.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 3 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 47 points, or 0.2
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost a day earlier.
Banks rose more than the rest of the market early Wednesday. Those stocks had led the way down the day before.
Goldman Sachs rose 1.1
The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 66 points, or 0.3