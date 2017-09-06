Mom charged in toddler's car seat death to remain in custody

SALEM, N.J. — A New Jersey woman accused of being high on drugs in her car and leaving her 2-year-old daughter unattended for hours in her car seat, where she died, will remain in custody until her trial.

A judge issued the ruling Wednesday after rejecting defence requests that bail be set for Deanna Joseph.

Joseph's lawyer says much of the evidence against her is "circumstantial." But the judge cites Joseph's extensive criminal record and notes investigators found drugs and a defaced handgun believed to belong to her.

Joseph's daughter, Kayley Freeman, was found dead Aug. 26 in a car parked in the driveway of Joseph's home in Alloway with the engine running.