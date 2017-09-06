Nebraska woman lends her wedding dress to brides on a budget

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska woman is lending her wedding dress to brides on tight budgets — for free — instead of letting it gather dust in her closet.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Dawnetta Heinz started sharing her dress a month ago with brides who can't afford to buy one.

The strapless dress with a beaded bodice has already been borrowed by two other brides, and at least eight others have expressed interest.

Heinz says she bought the dress on sale for $550.

She says she's faced financial hardships, so she's glad to help any woman who can't fit a dress into her wedding budget.

One of the brides who married in the dress, Valarie Fitzgerald, says she "can't wait to see how far this dress goes."

