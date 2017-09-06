Owner of 84 Great Danes pleads not guilty to more charges

OSSIPEE, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman who had 84 Great Danes seized from her home has pleaded not guilty to 12 additional counts of animal cruelty, but a judge has allowed her to pick a veterinarian to observe them.

Wolfeboro resident Christina Fay initially was charged in June with two of the misdemeanour counts. Authorities say they found the dogs living in filth and suffering from sores, infections and other health problems.

The additional charges allege that some dogs were held in a chain-link kennel with little lighting or ventilation, weren't provided water and weren't treated for health issues.

Fay sought control over the dogs' care. An agreement reached Wednesday allows her to pick a veterinarian to observe the dogs.