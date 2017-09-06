Past disasters show a long recovery for small businesses

NEW YORK — After Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005, an antique store needed more than six years to fully recover. A Long Island restaurateur couldn't reopen one of his locations for a year and a half after Superstorm Sandy struck in 2012.

For small businesses, the recovery from hurricanes and other natural disasters can take years — if they can recover at all.

Business owners in Houston have only just started assessing their damage and how to move forward. Many may find themselves facing the same hurdles and delays as small business owners who have been through other big storms.