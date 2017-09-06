Pastor: Dead NY kayaker was member of Pennsylvania church

SOMERSET, N.Y. — The pastor at a Pennsylvania church says a member of his congregation was the young man whose body was found off New York's Lake Ontario shore after a kayaking trip with his twin brother and a friend.

Authorities haven't released the men's names, but Pastor Ronald Anderson of the Calvary Baptist Church, in Altoona, tells media outlets that the deceased man is 21-year-old Jacob McCormick.

Police in Niagara County say two 21-year-old men and an 18-year-old friend set out in separate kayaks from a state park late Monday morning. When the men didn't return and lake conditions worsened, relatives contacted police.