Rights group: Egypt exerts growing control over local media

CAIRO — A rights group says Egypt's media is increasingly dominated by businessmen with links to the government and its intelligence services.

Reporters Without Borders, known by the French acronym RSF, said in a report Tuesday that "the regime's domination of the media continues to grow and is even affecting pro-government media."

It named several privately-owned outlets, including the popular ONTV network, which is owned by a pro-government businessman, and Al-Asema TV, owned by a former military spokesman. Virtually all Egyptian media outlets are openly supportive of the government.