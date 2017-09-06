Santa Fe symposium explores city fiesta amid controversy

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico History Museum is providing a public symposium about the Santa Fe Fiesta as the threat of protests loom over the annual community festival and its portrayal of early Spanish colonial rule.

Museum Director Andrew Wulf said the Wednesday event will provide several interpretations of the Fiesta and New Mexico history from a filmmaker, archaeologist, photographer and a multimedia artist.

The Fiesta has attracted criticism for its tribute to conquistador Don Diego de Vargas who reclaimed Santa Fe in 1692 after a revolt of Native American Pueblo people in 1680. The symposium culminates in a community discussion that anyone can join.