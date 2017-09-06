Scholar who sees race, intelligence ties to speak at Harvard
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University is hosting a talk by an author who co-wrote a book discussing racial differences in intelligence and touched off a boisterous protest earlier this year in Vermont.
Political scientist Charles Murray, co-author of 1994's "The Bell Curve," has said his views are misunderstood. He says he hopes Wednesday evening's appearance on campus is peaceable.
Murray's speech last March at Vermont's Middlebury College prompted a demonstration that involved up to eight masked people. A Middlebury professor suffered a neck injury during a subsequent physical confrontation, and 67 students eventually were disciplined.
Murray's Harvard appearance is being sponsored by the Open Campus Initiative, a student-run group that advocates free expression and has been inviting provocative speakers.
The Southern Poverty Law Center labels Murray a white nationalist. He denies it.
