News / World

Several thousand join Indonesia protest over Rohingya plight

Thousands of Muslims gather in a main traffic circle during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Indonesian Muslims staged the angry protest against Myanmar's persecution of its Rohingya Muslim minority and calling for the government to take a tougher stance against it. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Thousands of Muslims gather in a main traffic circle during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Indonesian Muslims staged the angry protest against Myanmar's persecution of its Rohingya Muslim minority and calling for the government to take a tougher stance against it. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Several thousand people marched in the Indonesian capital, calling on the government of the world's most populous nation to put more pressure on Myanmar to halt the persecution of its Rohingya minority.

The demonstration on Wednesday is the largest so far in a series of protests this week by Indonesians against Myanmar's government and its leader Nobel laureate Aug San Suu Kyi.

About 125,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh after a military crackdown in Rakhine state that Myanmar says is a response to attacks against police and paramilitary posts.

Demonstrators were met with a show of force by police, who blocked streets around Myanmar's embassy in Jakarta.

In Ambon in eastern Indonesia, hundreds of civil servants held a mass prayer and hundreds protested in Medan, Indonesia's third-largest city.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular