Sphere sculpture has new home overlooking 9-11 memorial

The Koenig Sphere is on display in Liberty Park adjacent to the World Trade Center, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in New York. The 25-ton, bronze sphere, damaged by the collapsing World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, has been returned to a spot overlooking the rebuilt site. It was made by German sculptor Fritz Koenig in 1971 and was situated on the plaza between the original trade center towers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK — A bronze sphere damaged during the Sept. 11 attacks is now at its permanent home overlooking the rebuilt World Trade Center site.

The 25-ton (23-metric ton) Koenig (KOO'-neeg) Sphere was officially placed on view Wednesday at the new Liberty Park overlooking the 9-11 memorial.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey last year approved plans to move the sculpture from its temporary place in Battery Park at Manhattan's southern tip.

The sphere once stood between the trade centre 's two towers.

The late German artist Fritz Koenig created the work commissioned by the Port Authority, which later lost 84 employees.

Its eternal flame honours the more than 2,700 people who died at the trade centre in 2001.

