The Latest: Authorities confirm identity of deceased kayaker

SOMERSET, N.Y. — The Latest on the death of a Pennsylvania man while kayaking on Lake Ontario in New York with his twin brother and a friend (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

Authorities have released the name of the man who died while kayaking off New York's Lake Ontario with his twin brother and a friend.

Maj. Patrick Moriarty of the state park police said Wednesday that 21-year-old Jacob McCormick's body was recovered Tuesday morning by a U.S. Coast Guard crew.

His twin brother, Nathaniel McCormick, and 18-year-old Joseph Williams made it to shore in Orleans County after spending about 17 hours in the water after their kayaks capsized.

Police say all three men from the Altoona, Pennsylvania, area were wearing life jackets when they launched their kayaks from a state park Monday morning. Authorities say the kayaks apparently all capsized amid waves reaching 6 feet (1.8 metres ) or more.

The pastor of the men's Altoona church had earlier confirmed their identities.

