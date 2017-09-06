The Latest: Hawaii Democrats' gov showdown a repeat of '14?

HONOLULU — The Latest on U.S. Rep Colleen Hanabusa's plans to challenge Gov. David Ige in the Hawaii gubernatorial race (all times local):

6 p.m.

Former Hawaii Gov. Neil Abercrombie says a Democrat attempting to unseat a Democrat governor isn't unique in the state's history.

But being successful at it is. In the 2014 primary election, now-Gov. David Ige unseated Abercrombie, a fellow Democrat.

Now U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is attempting to do the same to Ige.

But Abercrombie said Tuesday the circumstances this time around aren't the same. He says the reasons that might have assisted Ige's success in the 2014 primary won't be there if Hanabusa runs against Ige.

Hanabusa announced last week that she will file papers to establish a campaign committee. Some political observers say this will create a race defined by personality differences instead of ideological ones.

Ige ran against Abercrombie as a more even-keeled candidate. Political analyst Dan Boylan says Ige's more reserved style is now up against Hanabusa's stronger personality.

