The Latest: Menendez: 'Not once have I dishonoured' office

NEWARK, N.J. — The Latest on New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption trial (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez says, "Not once have I dishonoured my public office," as he arrives at a New Jersey courthouse for the start of his federal corruption trial.

The New Jersey Democrat arrived at the federal courthouse in Newark on Wednesday for the start of a trial that will examine whether he lobbied for Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen's business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts.

Melgen is on trial with Menendez.

Menendez has vehemently denied the allegations. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

A conviction could potentially alter the makeup of a deeply divided U.S. Senate. If Menendez is convicted and forced to step down before New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie leaves office in January, the Republican would pick his replacement.

___

1 a.m.

Opening statements are set to begin in the corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

The trial will examine whether the New Jersey Democrat lobbied for Florida ophthalmologist Dr. Salomon Melgen's business interests in exchange for political donations and gifts.

The indictment also alleges Menendez pressured State Department officials to give visas to three young women described as Melgen's girlfriends.

Menendez has vehemently denied the allegations and both men have pleaded not guilty.

The trial is scheduled to get underway Wednesday in Newark.