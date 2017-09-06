The Latest: Trump agrees to 'good deal' on spending, debt

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump and Congress (all times local):

President Donald Trump says he's agreed to a "very good" deal to fund the government and increase the nation's borrowing limit for three months as part of an agreement to rush disaster aid to victims of storm Harvey.

Trump told reporters travelling with him aboard Air Force One that "we essentially came to a deal and I think the deal will be very good."

The moves buys almost three months for Washington to try to solve myriad issues, including more funding for defence , immigration, health care, and a longer-term increase in the government's borrowing authority.

Trump met earlier at the White House with top House and Senate leaders of both political parties.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the agreement Wednesday after meeting with Trump at the White House.

The deal promises to speed a $7.9 billion Harvey aid bill, which passed the House Wednesday, to Trump's desk before disaster accounts run out later this week.