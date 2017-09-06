The Latest: Trump Jr. to speak with Senate panel on Russia

WASHINGTON — The Latest on probes into Donald Trump's presidential campaign and contacts with Russia (all times local):

10:14 a.m.

President Donald Trump's oldest son is expected to speak privately Thursday with a Senate committee investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to be interviewed by staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and some senators may also attend. That's according to three people with direct knowledge of the scheduled interview. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to publicly discuss the committee's confidential business.

Senators on the committee have said they want to question Trump Jr. about a meeting he took with a Russian lawyer in June 2016. Emails show the meeting was described to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to aid the Trump campaign.

—By Eric Tucker

__

4:43 a.m.

The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed the Justice Department and the FBI for documents related to a dossier of salacious allegations involving President Donald Trump and possible ties to Russia.

In a Sept. 1 letter to the Justice Department obtained by The Associated Press, the committee wrote that it had served subpoenas on Aug. 24 to the department and the FBI for documents related to its investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The department and the agency had missed the original Sept. 1 deadline, so the panel extended the deadline to Sept. 14.

According to the letter, the original subpoenas requested any documents related to the dossier and sought information about whether the department was involved in its production.