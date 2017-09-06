The Latest: Trump visit spotlights big ND refinery

BISMARCK, N.D. — The Latest on President Donald Trump's visit to North Dakota to talk about proposed changes in tax law (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The backdrop for President Donald Trump's visit to North Dakota on Wednesday is a refinery that processes up to 74,000 barrels a day of the state's crude oil into gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and more.

The Andeavor facility in Mandan is the largest of two refineries that the company — until recently known as Tesoro — operates in the state. The Mandan and Dickinson facilities together refine about 10 per cent of the oil produced in North Dakota.

It's no surprise that Andeavor would be eager to host Trump, a staunch supporter of oil and coal who helped push through the Dakota Access pipeline soon after taking office.

A review of federal campaign finance reports found no direct contributions from the company's political action committee to Trump. But the company has given $5,000 each to Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer — who might face off in a Senate race next year.

___

6:40 a.m.

Both of North Dakota's U.S. senators will make the trip to North Dakota with President Donald Trump on Air Force One.

Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp and Republican Sen. John Hoeven will be travelling with the president Wednesday. Trump is to speak in Mandan about tax reform.

The White House says Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer will also be on the plane. Heitkamp and Cramer could be matched in next year's Senate race. Heitkamp is among 10 Democrats in states Trump carried who are up for re-election in 2018. She's opposed Trump on some issues but sided with him on others. Cramer is a staunch Trump advocate.