The Latest: Washington state Columbia Gorge blaze burns home

TROUTDALE, Ore. — The Latest on Western wildfires (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

A large wildfire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has destroyed a small home and four other structures.

Oregon State Fire Marshal spokesman Damon Simmons said Wednesday the buildings are in the same general location but he was not sure of the precise location. There were no injuries.

The blaze has charred more than 50 square miles (129 square kilometres ). The fire is not per cent contained and continues to cast a haze of smoke across the Portland metropolitan area.

Evacuation notices are in place in several communities east of Portland.

The fire began Saturday afternoon.

Oregon State Police Capt. Bill Fugate (FEW-gate) says the prime suspect is a 15-year-old boy who was playing with fireworks.

He says evidence has been seized and the boy's parents have co-operated with detectives.

No charges have been filed.

___

12:40 a.m.

People in Oregon covered their faces with scarves to keep choking ash from wildfires from filling their lungs and wiped the soot from windshields.

Some long-time residents say what they're doing similar to they had to do in 1980 during the volcanic eruption of Mount St. Helens when ash poured over the region.

The growing blaze is east of Portland, Oregon in the scenic Columbia River Gorge.

It is one of dozens of wildfires burning in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver. The fires have prompted health warnings and cancellations of outdoor activities for children by many school districts.

The 16-square mile (41-square kilometres ) fire east of Portland forced hundreds of home evacuations.