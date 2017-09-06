Tiger killed after running loose in Georgia neighbourhood
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police have confirmed that a tiger that was running loose on a Georgia highway was shot and killed.
Henry County Police Department Capt. Joey Smith tells local news outlets that drivers reported seeing a tiger early Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge — about 20 miles (32
Police responded to a nearby
Smith says he estimates the tiger was full-grown.
It's unknown where the tiger came from.