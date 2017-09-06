Transit agency seeks land for train safe haven amid flooding

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New Jersey Transit wants to buy 25 acres (10 hectares) to serve as a safe haven for trains after more than 300 were flooded during Superstorm Sandy.

NJ.com reports agency officials plan to vote Thursday on a proposal to buy the land in Middlesex County.

Plans include building five new tracks at County Yard in New Brunswick and an additional 5-mile ( 8-kilometre ) track at Delco Lead in North Brunswick. The estimated cost for the projects is $368 million.

Transit officials say the state would pay $185 million while a Federal Transit Administration grant would cover the rest.

If approved, the project would be completed by the end of 2021.