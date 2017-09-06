Tunisia reshuffles government to create 'war cabinet'

TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia's prime minister has named new interior and defence ministers as part of a broader government reshuffling that the African country's president says creates a "war cabinet" to fight terrorism and corruption.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed on Wednesday appointed Lofti Brahem as interior minister and Abdelkrim Zbidi as defence minister. Brahem has been the commander of the National Guard, while Zbidi previously oversaw defence in 2011-2013.

Chahed also announced new ministers in the areas of finance and development, investment and international co-operation , and education.

President Beji Caid Essebsi said in a statement that Tunisia's government is gearing up to be a "war government."