Tunisia reshuffles government to create 'war cabinet'
TUNIS, Tunisia — Tunisia's prime minister has named new interior and
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed on Wednesday appointed Lofti Brahem as interior minister and Abdelkrim Zbidi as
Chahed also announced new ministers in the areas of finance and development, investment and international
President Beji Caid Essebsi said in a statement that Tunisia's government is gearing up to be a "war government."
Essebsi says the priorities will be to lead "the war on terrorism and corruption" and to fight unemployment and the economic imbalance between regions.