Turkish police kill suspected suicide bomber

ANKARA, Turkey — An official says police have shot and killed a suspected suicide bomber near a police station in southern Turkey.

Mustafa Ercan, the chief prosecutor for Mersin province, told state-run Anadolu Agency Wednesday that the suspect was wearing a suicide vest and is believed to have been preparing to attack the police station.

Ercan said authorities suspect that the man was a militant of the Islamic State group. There was no immediate information on his identity or nationality.

He told Anadolu: "Our police teams have averted an important attack."