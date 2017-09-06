US apologizes for Afghanistan leaflets that offended Muslims

KABUL — A U.S. official has apologized for leaflets dropped in Afghanistan that were deemed offensive to Islam.

Shah Wali Shahid, the deputy governor of Parwan province, says the leaflets dropped Monday night, which encouraged Afghans to co-operate with security forces, included an image of a dog carrying the Taliban flag. The flag has Islamic verses inscribed on it, and dogs are seen as unclean in much of the Muslim world.

Maj. Gen. James Linder apologized, saying the leaflets mistakenly contained an image that was offensive to Muslims.