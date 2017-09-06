US cautiously welcomes Russia's call for UN force in Ukraine

WASHINGTON — The United States is tentatively welcoming a Russian proposal to send U.N. peacekeepers into eastern Ukraine.

The State Department says that possibility is "worth exploring" to protect Ukrainians and restore Ukrainian sovereignty. But the U.S. is emphasizing that the mission should be broader than Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested.

Putin wants the peacekeepers to patrol the front line between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says any force "should have a broad mandate for peace and security throughout the occupied territory in Ukraine."

The U.S. response echoes Germany's cautious embrace of Putin's proposal. Germany has described the proposal as a positive change of position by Russia.