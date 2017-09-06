US says airstrike kills 3 al-Shabab extremists in Somalia
A
A
Share via Email
MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military says it has killed three members of the al-Shabab extremist group with a "precision airstrike" in Somalia.
A statement from the U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike was carried out Tuesday morning local time in the Bay region, about 75
The statement says the strike was carried out in support of Somali army forces and African Union forces that were operating in the area.
The U.S. military has carried out several airstrikes against fighters with the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab in the Horn of Africa nation since President Donald Trump approved expanded military operations against the group.
That includes more aggressive airstrikes and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Legal battle over Nova Scotia ‘GRABHER’ licence plate returns to court
-
Why this may be the last school year parents have to pack a peanut-free lunch
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this.' Aurora Cannabis weeding out global competition
-
'It's happening everywhere:' Halifax woman on being victim of teen sex trade