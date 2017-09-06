US stocks edge higher in early trading; oil rises
U.S. stocks edged higher in early trading Wednesday, recouping some of the market's losses from a day earlier. Banks and energy companies were driving the gains. Airlines, cruise ship operators and travel booking companies were down amid concerns that Hurricane Irma could strike the United States later this week.
KEEPING SCORE: The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3
IRMA THREATENS: Investors were monitoring Hurricane Irma, which made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday. The Category 5 storm, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded, is forecast to churn along a path pointing to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida this weekend.
HURRICANE TRADES: Airlines, cruise ship operators and travel booking companies were trading lower. Royal Caribbean Cruises slid $1.38, or 1.2
FINANCIALS FAVORED: Investors bid up shares in banks and other financial companies, a day after the sector posted hefty losses. Goldman Sachs rose $2.20, or 1
HIGH ENERGY: Several energy companies moved higher as the price of crude oil rose. Noble Energy added 87 cents, or 2.6
BONDS: Bond prices edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.07
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 45 cents, or 0.9
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 108.98 yen from 108.66 yen Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1926 from $1.1918.
MARKETS OVERSEAS: Global stock markets were mixed. In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.9