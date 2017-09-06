Virginia senators urge measure condemning white nationalists

WASHINGTON — Virginia's two Democratic senators have joined with two Republican senators to sponsor a resolution condemning white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other hate groups following a white-nationalist rally in Virginia that descended into deadly violence.

Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine introduced the joint resolution along with Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Johnny Isakson of Georgia. The resolution recognizes the death last month of 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuries suffered by 19 others after a car allegedly driven by a neo-Nazi slammed into a crowd of demonstrators protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.